The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful restoration of the country's national grid after it experienced a system collapse

The collapse, which occurred at 4:30 pm on March 28, marked the second incident in 2024

Managed centrally from Osogbo, Osun state, the national electricity grid faced disruption

FCT, Abuja - The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it has effectively repaired the national grid after a disruption occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a statement released Friday evening, the TCN stated that full restoration was completed by 10:00 p.m. on the same day.

The TCN explained that a report from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo revealed that the disturbance was caused by a notable decrease in generation capacity, mainly due to limitations in gas supply.

This reduction resulted in a swift decline in system frequency, causing an abrupt grid imbalance.

It stated that the instability in the power grid was worsened by the abrupt shutdown of Egbin power plant's turbine 3, which caused an extra 167MW of power loss and led to the grid's collapse.

As quoted by Channels TV, the statement reads:

“The grid has, however, since been recovered and is stable, and is currently transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide."

TCN reiterates its steadfast dedication to tackling grid issues and proactively managing disruptions.

According to TheCable, when faced with challenges beyond its control, TCN cooperates with other players in the power sector to limit effects and promptly restore normal grid functioning.

Thursday's event signifies the second grid failure this year, with a previous outage on February 4 plunging the country into darkness.

The national grid also experienced multiple collapses in 2023, including two in September and one in December.

Nigeria experienced 141 grid collapses in 10 years

This recent event underscores another obstacle facing Nigeria's power industry, which has faced difficulties despite attempts to enhance it via privatisation.

Over the past ten years, the grid has suffered 141 failures, exposing the sector's longstanding issues.

The Azura Power Plant is the sole contributor to the grid, generating a modest 54 megawatts.

