Some nationals of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Italy and Germany have been awarded Nigerian citizenship

The awardees would be conferred their citizenship by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 15

The event will take place at the department of citizenship and business located in the ministry of interior

Foreigners from 49 countries across the world have been conferred the award of Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation and registration.

The Punch reports that the Federal Government of Nigeria in a document signed by the permanent secretary for the ministry of interior, Shuaib Belgore said the grant by the foreigners for Nigerian citizenship was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 9, 2022.

In the document titled Ministry of Interior Announcement', Belgore noted that while 208 of the beneficiaries would be awarded citizenship by naturalisation, 78 of them would receive citizenship by registration.

He said that the event will take place at a ceremony to be presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 15.

He noted that the beneficiaries of Nigerian citizenship are 108 Lebanese, 16 Italians, 14 Britons, five Nigeriens, and two Chadians.

Others are nationals from Egypt, the United States, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Greece, India, Dominican Republic, France, Palestine, Australia, Scotland, Pakistan, Jordan, Cyprus, and Ireland.

Some other foreigners include those from Turkey, Germany, Israel, Uganda, Liberia, Iran, China, Tunisia, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Iraq, Croatia, Spain, the Philippines, Cameroon, Congo, Eritrea, Sierra Leone, Mali, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Foreign nationals from Serbia, Kenya, Belarus, Somalia, Romania, Zimbabwe, Ukraine and Ethiopia were also listed as beneficiaries.

According to the document, the beneficiaries are expected to personally appear at the department of citizenship and business located in the ministry of interior, Block F, old Federal Secretariat.

Belgore said it is important for the awardees to personally come to the ministry for proper documentation and accreditation from Monday.

