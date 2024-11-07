The Australian government is set to introduce landmark legislation banning children under 16 from social media, aiming to mitigate harm caused to young users

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the government's commitment to protecting Australian children online, with enforcement by the eSafety Commissioner

The proposed laws will not penalize users but will require social media platforms to take steps to prevent underage access

In a groundbreaking move, the Australian government has announced plans to introduce "world-leading" legislation aimed at banning children under 16 from accessing social media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that the proposed laws, set to be tabled in parliament next week, are designed to mitigate the "harm" that social media inflicts on Australian children.

Australia Announces New Regulation to Ban Children Under 16 from Social Media, Gives Reason

Source: Getty Images

"This one is for the mums and dads," Albanese stated, echoing the concerns of many parents. "They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese social media laws

The proposed legislation, while still subject to debate, will not affect young people who are already active on social media platforms.

There will also be no exemptions for children who have parental consent. The government has placed the responsibility on social media companies to take reasonable steps to prevent access by underage users.

Albanese clarified that there would be no penalties for users themselves. Instead, enforcement of the laws will be handled by Australia's online regulator, the eSafety Commissioner.

The legislation is slated to take effect 12 months after it passes and will be reviewed after implementation.

Children under 16 social media legislation

While the potential mental health risks of social media on adolescents are widely acknowledged, experts are divided on the effectiveness of an outright ban.

Some argue that such measures merely delay exposure without teaching young people how to navigate digital spaces responsibly.

Previous attempts to restrict social media access, such as those by the European Union, have faced significant challenges and pushback from technology companies.

The implementation of the Australian ban also raises questions, given the existence of tools that can circumvent age-verification requirements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng