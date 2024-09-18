Sue Gray, Keir Starmer's chief of staff, now earns £170,000, surpassing the Prime Minister's salary by £3,000

In a move that has ignited a political firestorm, Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, has reportedly received a pay rise that now sees her earning more than the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Ms. Gray asked for and was granted a salary of £170,000, which is £3,000 more than the Prime Minister and more than any cabinet minister or her Conservative predecessor.

One source revealed to the BBC, “It was suggested that she might want to go for a few thousand pounds less than the prime minister to avoid this very story. She declined.”

The decision has sparked controversy within the government, particularly given Ms. Gray’s history.

Her report, while a senior civil servant, into parties in Downing Street during the pandemic was said to have contributed to the downfall of Boris Johnson. She subsequently joined the Labour Party as an adviser.

Her Conservative predecessor, Liam Booth Smith, now Lord Booth Smith, who served under Rishi Sunak, was paid between £140,000 and £145,000 a year.

The increase in Ms. Gray’s pay follows the Prime Minister’s approval of a rebanding of salaries for special advisers shortly after taking office.

The government insists that the rebanding was conducted by officials, not by Ms. Gray herself, and that her salary is not at the top of the new highest band for special advisers.

One insider commented, “It speaks to the dysfunctional way No10 is being run - no political judgement, an increasingly grand Sue who considers herself to be the Deputy Prime Minister, hence the salary and no other voice for the Prime Minister to hear as everything gets run through Sue.”

The Prime Minister earns £166,786. One government insider labeled Ms. Gray's pay “the highest ever special adviser salary in the history of special advisers.”

However, there are those within the government who staunchly defend Ms. Gray, arguing that the criticism against her is both misplaced and deeply personal.

The controversy over Ms. Gray’s salary has partly arisen, reports say, because other advisers feel they are being underpaid, adding another layer to the ongoing debate within the government.

