Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson had her purse stolen during a speech at the annual Police Superintendents' Association conference, where she criticized the rise in theft

A 56-year-old man from Coventry was arrested in connection with the burglary and has been released on bail

Dame Diana announced new funding for neighbourhood policing as part of Labour's strategy to combat crime across British town centres

In a striking turn of events at a national police conference, Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson had her purse stolen while delivering a speech on the surge of theft under the Conservative government.

The theft occurred at the annual Police Superintendents' Association (PSA) conference at a hotel in Kenilworth on Tuesday, according to Warwickshire Police.

Dame Diana was in the midst of addressing senior police officers when the incident unfolded. Ironically, her speech focused on what she called an "epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting," attributing the rise in crime to the Conservatives' failures.

A member of Home Office staff was also reportedly a victim, with their belongings stolen during the same period.

Warwickshire Police have since arrested a 56-year-old man from Coventry in connection with the incident. The suspect, who has been released on bail, was detained on suspicion of burglary, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Dame Diana's remarks emphasized Labour’s plans to bolster neighbourhood policing, pointing to the deterioration of respect for the police.

As part of her address, Dame Diana announced initial funding to support the College of Policing in launching a new specialist training programme for neighbourhood officers. The initiative is aimed at reinforcing community policing efforts across the country.

