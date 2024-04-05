The Catholic church has lost one of its priests, Father Javier Sánchez to a fire incident in Zaragoza, Spain

The 60-year-old Sánchez died after his robe caught fire during the Easter ceremony on Saturday, March 30

He passed on at Miguel Servet Hospital, where he was rushed to for treatment on early Friday morning, April 5

Zaragoza, Spain - Catholic priest, Father Javier Sánchez of the Archdiocese of Zaragoza in Spain has passed on from burns he suffered after his robe caught fire from a candle during the Easter Vigil on Saturday, March 30.

The 60-year-old Sánchez died early Friday morning, April 5 after spending after six days in the hospital.

As reported by Catholic News Agency, sources from the archdiocese said the priest was trying to protect the nuns when the tragic incident happened.

The priest was rushed to Miguel Servet Hospital, where he died after being treated for serious burns.

The clergyman, parish priest at St. Gregory Church was blessing the Easter fire as part of the Easter Vigil.

According to the Spanish newspaper, El Heraldo de Aragón, diocesan sources said Father Sánchez vestments caught fire, burning 50% of his body.

“The priest tried to protect the nuns of the convent when embers lit up in the basin that was used [for the fire] and that ultimately caused his death. Apparently, a flammable substance had been used to start the fire. [The Easter Vigil] was held inside the convent,”

