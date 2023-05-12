The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, has entered the unwanted list of the law

The influential cleric was convicted on Friday, May 12, for speed driving and ordered to pay a fine of £510

His conviction is coming seven months after he first committed the offence of driving 25mph in a 20mph zone

United Kingdom, London - The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, has been convicted of speed driving.

As reported by BBC News Online, he was caught on camera speeding at 25mph in a 20mph zone in his Volkswagen Golf last year on October 2 at the A3036 Albert Embankment.

Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation of King Charles III. Photo Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

The 67-year-old cleric was tried at a private Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court hearing on Wednesday, May 10.

It was gathered that his conviction was handed to him on the same day he critiqued the UK government for its proposed plan to combat the issue of migrants crossing the Channel on small boats as “morally unacceptable and politically impractical”.

It was gathered that his case was treated through the single justice procedure - a method that allows the alleged to be prosecuted in court without the liberty of a defence counsel.

As reported by the Independent, Justin Welby was ordered by the court to pay a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £90 in legal costs, and add the penalty points to his driving licence.

Reacting to this development, the spokesperson for Lambeth Palace disclosed that Archbishop Welby was unaware the case might be treated in court.

He said:

"He has tried to resolve this and pay the fine three times. He has all the paperwork to prove that he has tried to pay.

"Admin errors seem to be causing problems."

Archbishop Welby was the presiding cleric at the coronation of King Charles III. He anointed the UK monarch and also crowned him King of the United Kingdom and other realms under its control.

