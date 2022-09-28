Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the son of both King Charles III and Camilla, saying he sees Queen Elizabeth II's resemblance in his children

Simon is adamant that he is the illegitimate son of the now King and Queen Consort and insists he wants a DNA test to prove his bloodline

The Australian claimed that Charles and Camilla had him when Charles was merely a teen, and they both agreed to give him to the people who worked for the family at the time

Buckingham Palace has seen its fair share of scandals over the years, but in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a potential hidden love child in the family could be the biggest yet.

Photo collage of King Charles III and Simon Charles Dorante-Day. Photo: Dorante-Day.

Man demands DNA

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, claims he was conceived in 1965 by 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla, long before they began their affair.

His unlikely claim has never been confirmed, but he is determined to settle the matter once and for all, News Australia reported.

Dorante-Day told News 7 he planned to take fresh legal action to force the new King to undergo DNA testing.

Sharing his interview on Facebook, the Queensland man wrote:

“Charles got what he wanted: he got the throne, he got his wife, he got it all. Now it’s time for me to get my happy ending."

“I had hoped something would happen, and I’m very disappointed that nothing did. Particularly given the effort and level I’ve gone to.”

Man was given up for adoption

Dorante-Day believes that the DNA test will prove he is the rightful heir to the throne, as he was born before Prince William, but his attempts to contact the Royal Family have ultimately proved futile- he's never received a response from them.

The man alleged that he was given up for adoption at eight months old and that his adoptive grandmother confessed to him before she died that he was the "secret son" of Charles and his wife, the new Queen Camilla.

"I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me. Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not," he said.

Charles is highly unlikely to volunteer for a DNA test and cannot be compelled to take one by a British judge, as he is now essentially above the law as King.

The King and Camilla did not meet until 1970, and their affair is not reported to have started until 1986.

Dorante-Day was born in 1965

In a 2021 interview with 7 News, Dorante-Day said his grandmother, who worked for the Monarch, had told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

He claims they were romantically linked in 1965, but in reality, they did not meet until 1970, and their affair is not reported to have begun until 1986.

Charles and Camilla eventually married in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.

Dorante-Day’s social media has gained a following of over 18,000, especially on Facebook, where he regularly posts comparison photos of himself and his family with those of the Royal family.

He is now also supported by legal aides and his wife Elvianna Dorante-Day.

A Queensland man claiming to be the love child of King Charles III has made a new threat to the royal, determined to prove his allegations.

