Kings and queens from across the globe were among the 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Here is a list of some of the monarchs who honoured the late Queen with their presence:

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral takes place at Westminister Abbey on Monday, September 19. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

King Harald V of Norway Prince Albert II of Monaco Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands King Philippe of Belgium King Felipe VI of Spain King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

According to BBC, other kings and queens from The Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Belgium also attended the funeral, as did the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg.

The Emperor and Empress of Japan also attended the historic event.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were seated behind King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

World leaders banned from attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meanwhile, six countries and their leaders were reportedly barred from attending Her Majesty's funeral in London on Monday.

The listed countries were not invited attend the funeral. Vladimir Putin, the presidential of Russia, was one of the notable leaders not invited to the event.

Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February may have been the major reason why he was not invited to the funeral.

Canadians say goodbye to queen with horseback parade, Corgi gathering

In another related development, thousands of Canadians braved cold and rain to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, bringing out Corgis and fancy brooches as they lined the streets of the capital for a parade.

People stood solemnly beneath a sea of umbrellas in Ottawa to watch Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers on horseback and a military brass band march past Parliament -- a few hours after her London funeral.

Monarchists, public servants given the day off, and others who were simply fond of the queen and wished to pay their respects -- they all huddled along the parade route, gripping steaming cups of coffee to warm their hands as they shared fond memories of the only monarch most had ever known.

