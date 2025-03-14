Rivers are a natural blessing that play a major role in the sustenance of life for humans, plants and animals across the world

Despite the importance of rivers for human and other creatures of the world, there are about ten countries without a single river

These countries mostly rely on desalination, underground aquifers, large reservoirs, and other technologies developed sources of water

Rivers across the world are nature resources that play important roles in sustaining life on earth. Every continent has its flowing waters and some of the iconic ones are the River Nile in Africa, the Yangtze in Asia, the Amazon in South America, and the Mississippi in North America.

Rivers are a support system for a myriad of biodiversity and provide habitat for several species, including animals, fishes and plants. They are also major sources of hydroelectric power, irrigation and freshwater. They support the sustenance of millions of people worldwide.

Other importance of rivers included regulating the climate, maintaining water quality and preventing erosion. Also, Rivers are used for commerce, transportation and cultural exchange among many cities. Civilisations have been developed along the River banks.

Also, Rivers are known for their recreational and spiritual significance as they offer opportunity for boating, fishing and other leisure activities. Despite all the importance of rivers, about ten countries around the world did not have a single one but they are surviving as well.

These countries, according to WorldAtlas, have over time used alternative water resources and technological advancement to make their countries livable.

Below is the list of the countries:

Saudi Arabia

The Arab nation is the largest country across the world without a single river. It relied solely on the underground aquifer and desalination as its water sources.

Its vast desert landscape included Rub'al Khali (empty quarter), which makes it impossible for rivers to form and flow.

Bahrain

This is a tiny Island nation in the Persian Gulf. It relies on desalinated seawater and groundwater wells. This is due to its lack of a River.

The Bahrain government has so far created sophisticated desalination technologies to address the water needs of the country.

Kuwait

Though it is a coastal nation, the oil-rich country lacks natural Rivers

The country's population relies on rainfall collections, underground water sources and desalination plant supplies for its water sources.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE is the home to modern cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It lacks rivers but has a wabi system that occasionally fills with water after rainfalls.

The Arab country heavily relies on desalination plants, groundwater extraction and artificial reservoirs as its source of water.

Qatar

This is another gulf nation that gets its water from underground reservoirs and desalination. It has a climate that is arid desert.

Despite the challenges, Qatar has been able to provide modern infrastructure to sustain its growing population.

Maldives

The Maldives are a series of coral islands in the Indian Ocean that have no rivers because of their low-lying geography.

Rainfall collection, desalination and groundwater wells are their main sources of fresh water.

Oman

There is no permanent river in Oman, but the country has seasonal watercourses known as wadis. It fills up during unusual rainfall.

Desalinated seawater and groundwater are the two major sources of water that the country depends on for its water needs.

Libya

This is a North African country that is dominated by the Sahara Desert and it has no single river.

The country was able to develop the Great Man-Made River project. It is a massive underground water system that transports water from deep aquifers.

Vatican City

This is the smallest country in the world and it has no river with its 0.94 square kilometer landscapes.

The religious nation gets its water sources from the Rome supply network.

Yemen

Yemen has no perennial river, only seasonal streams flow after heavy rain.

The major challenges in the country are severe water shortages, it relies on groundwater and rainwater harvesting.

