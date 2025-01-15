On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas impressively reached a ceasefire and hostage deal

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), called on all concerned stakeholders to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented

Guterres disclosed that the UN's priority "must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused" by the Hamas-Israel war

Gaza, Palestine - Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), on Wednesday, January 15, expressed satisfaction with the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Guterres commended the mediators — Egypt, Qatar and the USA — "for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal". He stated that the UN's priority "must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict".

The UN top official said:

"I call on all to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented.

"From the outset of the violence, I have called for an immediate ceasefire & the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. I call on all to facilitate the rapid, unhindered and safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need. From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges that we will be facing."

'Lasting solution to Gaza war'

Furthermore, Guterres urged the parties and relevant partners to seize the opportunity of the ceasefire to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region.

He concluded:

"Ending the occupation and achieving a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous agreements remain an urgent priority. Only through a viable two-state solution can the aspirations of both peoples be fulfilled."

Gazans shed tears of joy

Meanwhile, Palestinians burst into celebration across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, January 15, at news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with some shedding years of joy and others whistling, clapping and chanting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

Ghada, a mother of five displaced from her home in Gaza City during the 15-month-old conflict, said:

"I am happy, yes, I am crying, but those are tears of joy.

"We are being reborn, with every hour of delay Israel conducted a new massacre, I hope it is all getting over now."

Youths beat tambourines, blew horns and danced in the street in Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave minutes after hearing news of the agreement struck in the Qatari capital Doha.

