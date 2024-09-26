At least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned during the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival in Bihar, India

The tragic incidents occurred as devotees ignored dangerous water levels while bathing in local rivers and streams

After the tragic situation which happened in Bihar, the state has promised compensation for the victims' families

In a tragic turn of events, at least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned on Thursday while celebrating the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

The festival, observed by mothers for the wellbeing of their children, involves bathing in local rivers and streams.

43 drown, majority of victims are children.

Source: Getty Images

The drownings occurred in separate incidents across Bihar as devotees participated in the festival.

A local official told AFP, "People ignored dangerous water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing." The state has announced compensation for the families of the victims.

How often does this happen?

Deadly incidents during religious festivals are not uncommon in India. Last year, during the same festival, 22 people, including 15 children, lost their lives.

Unfortunately, deadly incidents during religious festivals in India are not uncommon. The combination of large crowds, sometimes inadequate safety measures, and the nature of the rituals can lead to tragic outcomes.

For example, during the same Jitiya Parv festival last year, 22 people, including 15 children, lost their lives.

Other festivals, such as the Kumbh Mela, have also seen similar tragedies. In 2013, a stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad resulted in the deaths of 36 people. These incidents highlight the need for improved safety protocols and awareness during such events.

Bus carrying muslims collides, killing 36

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 36 Muslim worshippers were killed in a road accident in Kaduna State on Monday, according to officials.

The victims were en route to Saminaka to participate in Eid-el-Maulud, a religious celebration marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The accident occurred near the town of Lere when an overcrowded bus carrying the worshippers collided head-on with an oncoming truck. Ahmad Dayyabu, the event organizer, told the BBC that 71 people were crammed into the bus at the time of the collision.

