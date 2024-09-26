Deadly Celebrations: Over 40 Lives Lost in India as Devotees Ignore Dangerous Water Levels
- At least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned during the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival in Bihar, India
- The tragic incidents occurred as devotees ignored dangerous water levels while bathing in local rivers and streams
- After the tragic situation which happened in Bihar, the state has promised compensation for the victims' families
In a tragic turn of events, at least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned on Thursday while celebrating the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.
The festival, observed by mothers for the wellbeing of their children, involves bathing in local rivers and streams.
The drownings occurred in separate incidents across Bihar as devotees participated in the festival.
A local official told AFP, "People ignored dangerous water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing." The state has announced compensation for the families of the victims.
How often does this happen?
Deadly incidents during religious festivals are not uncommon in India. Last year, during the same festival, 22 people, including 15 children, lost their lives.
Unfortunately, deadly incidents during religious festivals in India are not uncommon. The combination of large crowds, sometimes inadequate safety measures, and the nature of the rituals can lead to tragic outcomes.
For example, during the same Jitiya Parv festival last year, 22 people, including 15 children, lost their lives.
Other festivals, such as the Kumbh Mela, have also seen similar tragedies. In 2013, a stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad resulted in the deaths of 36 people. These incidents highlight the need for improved safety protocols and awareness during such events.
Bus carrying muslims collides, killing 36
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 36 Muslim worshippers were killed in a road accident in Kaduna State on Monday, according to officials.
The victims were en route to Saminaka to participate in Eid-el-Maulud, a religious celebration marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.
The accident occurred near the town of Lere when an overcrowded bus carrying the worshippers collided head-on with an oncoming truck. Ahmad Dayyabu, the event organizer, told the BBC that 71 people were crammed into the bus at the time of the collision.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.