Amou Haji had stayed for more than half a century without a shower, opting to stay without a bath for fear it would make him sick

The 94-year-old who had stayed single until his death was reported to have passed on by Iranian state media (IRNA)

According to IRNA News, Amou died in the village of Dejgah, the southern province of Fars in the Islamic republic

A man who was dubbed the world's dirtiest man, Amou Haji, has died at the age of 94 years in Kahrar-e Dejgah, a village in Qarah Su Rural District, in the Central District of Kermanshah County, Kermanshah Province, Iran.

The world's dirtiest man Abou Haji has died aged 94. Abou had stayed for over 6o-years without a shower for fear it would make him sick. Photo: AFP.

Source: UGC

Dirtiest man

Iranian Amou Haji became popular after it emerged that he had not taken a bath for more than sixty years.

According to Daily Mail, Iranian state media IRNA reported the passing on of the ageing man who had kept off the bathrooms for fear showering would make him sick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Iranian state media IRNA News announced that Amou died in the village of Dejgah, the southern province of Fars in the Islamic republic.

Why Haji stayed for over 60 years without a bath

BBC reports that Haji who had refused to use soap and water for more than half a century because he feared it would make him sick died on Sunday, October 23, shortly after his first bath.

According to New Telegraph, "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash. Not long after, he fell ill, and finally, on Sunday… he gave up his life."

Osun Guber: 103-year-old man votes for Oyetola, makes crucial demand

A 103-year-old Tiamiyu Aaniseti on Saturday, July 16, exercised his civic right by casting his ballot in the Osun governorship election.

He said the incumbent governor is doing his best to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The old man, however, urged Governor Oyetola to place elderly persons in the southwest state on a monthly honourarium to make life much better for them.

Source: TUKO.co.ke