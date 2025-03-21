Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to become Namibia’s first woman president, marking a historic milestone for the nation

A loyal member of the SWAPO party since her teens, she brings decades of political experience to her leadership

At 72, she will lead a youthful country where over 70% of the population is under 34, reflecting a blend of seasoned governance and fresh challenges

Windhoek, Namibia – Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to make history as Namibia’s first woman president when she is inaugurated on Friday.

Her leadership marks a significant milestone for the stable, mineral-rich nation of approximately three million people in southern Africa.

Historic: 5 Key Things to Know About Namibia’s First Woman President

Source: Getty Images

Nandi-Ndaitwah will join the ranks of Africa’s few women leaders, bringing decades of political experience to her presidency.

Stalwart of the ruling SWAPO party

Popularly known as NNN, Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a loyal member of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) since her early teens.

SWAPO, which has governed Namibia since its independence from South Africa in 1990, played a pivotal role in the country’s liberation struggle.

Her victory in the November 2024 elections, where she secured 58% of the vote, came as no surprise given the party’s dominance.

Long and distinguished government career

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s political journey began in 1990 when she entered the National Assembly. She was first appointed as a cabinet minister in 2000, leading the Ministry of Women and Children.

Over the years, she has held several key positions, including Minister of Information, Environment and Tourism, and Foreign Affairs.

In February 2024, she became Namibia’s first female vice president, paving the way for her historic presidency.

Leadership at 72 in a young nation

Born in October 1952, Nandi-Ndaitwah will assume office at the age of 72, leading a nation where over 70% of the population is under 34, according to the 2023 census.

She succeeds 83-year-old Nangolo Mbumba, who took office in February 2024 following the death of his predecessor, Hage Geingob, at the age of 82.

Historic: 5 Key Things to Know About Namibia’s First Woman President

Source: Getty Images

Conservative views and International experience

The daughter of an Anglican pastor, Nandi-Ndaitwah holds conservative views on issues such as abortion, which remains largely illegal in Namibia.

Her party also opposed gay marriage in 2023. During her exile in the 1970s, she spent time in Russia, where she joined the Komsomol, a Soviet-era communist youth organisation.

She has also expressed support for North Korea, which has contributed to infrastructure projects in Namibia’s capital.

Namibia elects Nandi-Ndaitwah as first female president

Legit.ng earlier reported that 72-year-old Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has emerged as the winner of the presidential election in Namibia. The South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) candidate polled 57% of the votes cast to become Namibia's first female president.

According to BBC, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s closest rival Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) scored 26% of the votes cast in last week's disputed election.

Speaking after she was declared president-elect., Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is currently the vice president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng