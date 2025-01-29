U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa has alerted U.S. citizens to protests occurring outside its installations, advising them to shelter in place and avoid movements within the city

The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa alerted U.S. citizens to ongoing protests outside of embassy installations in Kinshasa.

The embassy advised U.S. citizens to shelter in place and avoid movements within the city due to reports of roadblocks, small fires, and large crowds throwing rocks and attacking vehicles.

Source: Getty Images

Increased security and movement restrictions

The embassy noted that additional police checkpoints and heavier traffic could be expected throughout Kinshasa.

Citizens were advised to keep a low profile and limit their movements as even non-violent protests can change suddenly.

The embassy emphasised the importance of avoiding crowds and gatherings.

Consular section closure and emergency assistance

The Consular Section announced its closure to the public on January 28, 2025. All Consular appointments were cancelled, with rescheduling instructions to be communicated via email and phone call.

For emergency assistance, U.S. citizens were directed to contact the Consular Section at the provided after-hours phone numbers.

Actions to take

U.S. citizens were reminded that peaceful demonstrations have the potential to turn violent with little to no warning. They were advised to:

Avoid large gatherings, protests, and affected areas

Be aware of their surroundings

Monitor local media for updates

Review personal security plans and ensure sufficient supplies for staying home for several days

Keep a low profile

U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States in the country.

Located at 310 Avenue des Aviateurs, the embassy provides various consular services to U.S. citizens, including visa processing, emergency assistance, and public diplomacy initiatives.

Source: Legit.ng