The full list of African cities with the best quality of life index to live in at the start of 2025 has surfaced

Eight factors such as factors such as purchasing power index, safety index, healthcare index, and cost of living index, were considered to determine the rankings

Four cities in South Africa made the top five list showing the Rainbow nation’s relative stability in urban living standards

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The quality of life a city offers is in the daily life experiences of the residents and visitors alike.

From the time spent in traffic commuting from one location to another, to the security of lives and properties, the purchasing power of the people to get their needs to available and affordable quality of health care system.

South African cities dominate the top five rankings Photo credit: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

It is more than just a checklist of conveniences rather it is the balance of human living conditions on earth.

Numbeo, a data and research powerhouse released a list of the top five African cities with the best quality of life index at the start of 2025.

The ranking is done based on factors such as:

Purchasing power index

Safety index

Health care index

Cost of living index

Property price-to-income ratio

Traffic commute time

Population index

Climate index

The aggregate score of the above factors determines which city offers the best quality of life index in the continent of Africa.

African cities with the best quality of life index

South African cities dominate the top five rankings for African cities to show the Rainbow nation’s relative stability in urban living standards

Cape Town South Africa 160.2

Pretoria South Africa 157.9

Durban South Africa 149.0

Johannesburg South Africa 141.8

Casablanca Morocco 95.2

Nairobi, Kenya, previously listed with a score of 97.4, fell off the rankings this year and was replaced with Casablanca, which made a remarkable entry into the top five.

Other African cities outside the top 5 are:

Nairobi Kenya 92.7

Alexandria Egypt 90.7

Cairo Egypt 76.9

Lagos Nigeria 15.9

Top 10 African cities with highest cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many African towns' growing cost of living is a result of economic downturns caused by macroeconomic factors.

Some of these factors are depreciating currencies, inflation, elimination of subsidies for necessities like fuel, and higher taxes.

Based on a recent report, Lagos emerged on the list of the top 10 countries with the highest living costs in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng