Ghana President's ADC Colonel Isaac Amponsah collapsed when President Nana Akufo-Addo was delivering a live broadcast on state of the nation

In a trending video, Amponsah was looking uncomfortable before falling to the ground midway through the address

The colonel was immediately helped to his feet by those nearby, and he was moved to a corner for medical attention

A shocking moment occurred in Ghana's parliament on Friday, January 3, when Colonel Isaac Amponsah, President Nana Akufo-Addo's aide-de-camp (ADC), suddenly collapsed during the President's State of the Nation address.

A viral video shows Col. Amponsah looking visibly uncomfortable before falling to the ground midway through the address. Those nearby quickly rushed to his aid, helping him to his feet and moving him to a corner of the auditorium, where he received medical attention.

The swift response likely prevented a more severe outcome. Despite the unexpected interruption, President Akufo-Addo paused briefly to ensure his bodyguard received urgent care before resuming his speech.

Why did Ghana's president's ADC collapse?

The cause of Col. Amponsah's collapse remains unclear, and no official statement has been released yet. However, many speculate that fatigue, stress, or possibly even hunger may have contributed to the incident. Some have also suggested that the demands of his role may be taking a toll on his health.

The incident highlights the human side of those in high-pressure roles, like Col. Amponsah, who often put their duties above their own well-being. Many have expressed concern for his health and well-being, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Updates on Col. Amponsah's condition are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and well-being, even in the most demanding roles.

