The Rwandan government, led by President Paul Kagame, has shut down over 5,600 churches and mosques

The closures were part of a two-week nationwide operation by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB)

Rwanda's 2018 law mandates safe, organized environments for places of worship, bans loud public address systems, and requires theological training for preachers before establishing a church

The Rwandan government, under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, made a bold move by shutting down over 5,600 churches and mosques.

The major crackdown included 100 cave churches.

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame clamps down on religious centres for non-compliance Photo credit: J.Countess

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda govt speaks on why the churches, mosques were shutdown

The closures were primarily due to non-compliance with safety and health regulations, such as inadequate soundproofing and the commercialized nature of many worship centres.

As reported by ChurchLeaders, this action was part of a two-week nationwide operation led by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), which commenced on July 29.

Usta Kaitesi, the Chief Executive of RGB, stated that the majority of the affected faith-based organizations were closed due to a lack of basic infrastructure, inadequate hygiene and safety standards, and, in some cases, illegal operations.

He said:

"This is a nationwide operation targeting churches that continue to violate the law. As the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), we are committed to ensuring that places of worship adhere to proper standards.

"The goal is for people to realize that these practices are not safe or healthy for worship."

What does the Rwanda law say?

The law introduced in Rwanda in 2018 mandates that places of worship must function in a safe and orderly environment.

It prohibits the use of loud public address systems and requires all preachers to undergo theological training before establishing a church, Premium Times reported.

Rwanda government points to more issues

The Chief Executive of RGB speaking further, revealed that:

"This issue goes beyond legal non-compliance; it endangers the lives of worshippers. Worshippers should not be exposed to hazardous conditions.

"According to the beliefs of most Christians, God is omnipresent, so why should anyone risk their life inside a cave?" Kaitesi stated on the public broadcaster RBA."

Lagos govt shuts RCCG, Dominion City Church, others

In another development, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have sealed Dominion City Church, Redeemed Christian Church of God (The New Covenant Assembly) and other apartments in Lagos Island axis of the state.

The agency sealed several establishments including a lounge, bar, event centre, churches and residential apartments for violating the State’s environmental regulations.

Source: Legit.ng