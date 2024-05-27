Nigeria is missing from the list of ten countries with the highest national minimum wage in the continent of Africa

Nigeria’s ₦30,000, which is equivalent to $77 per month minimum wage is one of the lowest in the world

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been battling with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government for a new national minimum wage.

The organized labour said a new minimum wage is necessary following the removal of fuel subsidies and the current economic hardship in the country.

Seychelles tops list of African countries with highest minimum wage Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

While labour and the federal government are yet to agree on a new minimum for the country, below is a list of ten African countries with the highest minimum wage, as reported by The Nation.

10 African countries with the highest minimum wage:

1. Seychelles

Seychelles with a minimum wage of $465.4 is ranked number in the continent of Africa and 38 in the world.

2. Libya

The North African country is the second-best country with a minimum wage of $321.83. Libya is ranked 45th position in the world.

3. Morocco

Another North African country occupies the third position with a $314.7 minimum wage. Globally Morocco is ranked as the 47th-best country

4. Gabon

Gabon with a – $270.5 minimum wage occupies the fourth position of African countries with the highest minimum wage. While on the global stage, Gabon is ranked 50th

5. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is the fifth African country with the highest minimum wage of $211.54. The oil-producing country is ranked 58th on the world stage.

6. Algeria

The North African country has a national minimum wage of $140.14 and is ranked the six best in Africa. While global, Algeria is ranked 72nd

7. Cape Verde

Cape Verde has the seventh-best national minimum wage in Africa with $139.46. Globally, Cape Verde is ranked 73rd

8. Kenya

The East African country known as a tourist destination in the country has a national minimum wage of $130.57. Kenya is the 8th best in Africa and 75th in the world.

9. Mozambique

Mozambique’s national minimum wage is $113.8 and it occupies the ninth position in Africa. On the global stage, Mozambique is ranked 79th

10. Lesotho

The land-locked country in Southern Africa completes the top ten list of African countries with the highest national minimum wage of $109.62. Lesotho is ranked 80th in the world.

Source: Legit.ng