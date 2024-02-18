According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023, corruption was widely prevalent globally and on the African continent.

The index assessed 180 countries and territories based on how their public sector was perceived regarding corruption level. The scores ranged from 0 to 100, indicating highly corrupt to very clean.

Over two-thirds of the countries, she scored below 50 out of 100 on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), a result that suggested several corruption issues, Business Day reported.

Others remained stagnant at 43, with many countries indicating no improvement or experiencing a decline in the past decade. However, about 23 countries recorded the lowest score this year.

Moving into 2014, below are the top 10 African countries with the highest corruption ranking, based on the transparency international's CPI.

Somalia – CPI: 11; Global Rank: 180th

The East African country leads other Africans heading to 2024. Corruption thrives in the country due to political instability and the ongoing conflict.

Somalia has a weak central government, oversight, and lack of accountability mechanisms standing in the path of its progress.

South Sudan – CPI: 13, Global Rank: 177th

The youngest country globally has struggled with corruption since its independence in 2011. There has been power struggle, resource mismanagement, diversion of funds from essential services and infrastructural decay.

All these have posed major challenges to the growth of the country's economy.

Equatorial Guinea – CPI: 17, Global Rank: 172nd

The oil-rich country also faces corruption, high nepotism, and embezzlement.

There is a lack of transparency and the absence of equitable distribution of the abundant resources of the country, which has greatly been influenced by the concentration of power within the ruling house.

Libya – CPI: 18, Global Rank: 170th

Libya struggles with corruption, weak institutions, and political instability in the post-revolution era.

The major focal point of corruption in the country has been controlling the country's oil wealth. It intensifies the challenges of governance and impedes economic development.

Sudan – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

The North African country has a history of political turmoil and economic instability. Despite recent political changes, the country still faces challenges of corruption.

Sudan has continued to fight corruption across various sectors. The problem has impacted public services and increased its economic woes.

Democratic Republic of Congo – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

DR Congo is another African country suffering from corruption in its public and private sectors, which has hindered its development initiative.

The country is blessed with vast natural resources, but its major obstacle to progress and development in the quality of life for its people is corruption.

Comoros – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

Corruption is widespread on the island and greatly impacts the country. It is a major factor in poverty and inequality in the country.

Comoros is having the challenges of creating an effective mechanism to fight the menace of corruption and promote transparency.

Chad – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

The major obstacle to the economic growth of Chad is corruption. The country lacked an effective anti-corruption campaign.

There is no measure to bring down poverty and inequality in the country. It has become a significant challenge to the development of the nation.

Burundi – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

In Burundi, corruption is a significant barrier to the country's progress. The corruption struggle greatly impacts the country.

Systemic corruption in the country was a significant contributing factor to the challenges that hindered the efforts to improve the livelihood of its citizens.

Eritrea – CPI: 21, Global Rank: 161st

Eritrea is considered 10th in the Corruption Perceptions Index as it battles corruption challenges on its paths to progress and development.

The country must crucially address corruption to pave the way for its people's brighter and more prosperous future.

