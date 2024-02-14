A recent corruption perception index has shown that Nigeria has improved in its fight against corruption

The latest report by Transparency International ranks Nigeria at 150 out of 180 countries with 25 points

The report also shows the least and most corrupt countries in the world, with Sub-Saharan Africa scoring low

A recently released rating shows Nigeria’s corruption rating has improved by five steps.

The new report by Transparency International shows that out of the 180 ranked countries, Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points, the same as Mozambique, Madagascar, and Liberia.

Nigeria makes an improvement

Africa’s most populous country scored 24 points 2022 out of 100 points and ranked 150 among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index.

The 2023 index assessed how countries like Nigeria have treated corruption over time. The report also reviewed progress and failures over the last decade and beyond.

According to the report, every region is either stagnant or showing signs of decline in its overall corruption efforts.

The report says a few countries have immensely improved their scores in the last 10 years, showing that progress is possible in any environment.

Denmark emerges as the least corrupt country

Denmark ranks number one after scoring 90 out of 100 points in the CPI, followed by Finland, with 87 points and ranked second, while New Zealand comes third in the Index with a score of 85%.

Europe and the European Union remain the top-performing regions; its average score dipped to 65 this year as checks and balances weaken and political integrity erodes.

Sub-Saharan Africa maintains the lowest average point of 33, with democracy and the rule of law reportedly under pressure.

The report says the rest of the world remains stagnant, with other regions averaging 50 points.

Per the report, Eastern Europe and Central Asia battle with dysfunctional rule of law, rising dictatorship and corruption.

The world's most corrupt countries

Somalia is ranked the world’s most corrupt country, scoring 11 out of 100 and 180 over 180.

South Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela scored 13 out of 100 points, ranking 177 out of 180 countries.

Yemen scored 16 out of 100 and was ranked 176 out of 180 countries.

The analysis focuses on the impact of weakening justice systems and their contribution to a lack of accountability for public officials, which allows corruption to thrive.

The Index is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual comparative picture of 180 ranked countries and territories.

The Index for 2023 was calculated using data from 13 external sources.

