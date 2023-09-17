There were reports of a coup against President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Sunday, September 17.

The reports have, however, been debunked by Thierry Moungalla, the minister of communication and media for the Central African nation.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2017 in New York City. Photo credit: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Where is President Denis Sassou Nguesso?

President Denis Sassou Nguesso has not personally reacted to the rumoured coup.

Legit.ng gathers that the Congolese president is currently in New York, United States where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Moungalla, President Nguesso arrived in New York on Sunday to take part in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Facts about President Denis Sassou Nguesso

President Denis Sassou Nguesso, a former military officer, has held his position since 1997.

Born in 1943, the Congolese leader first served as the president of the Republic of the Congo from 1979 to 1992.

Nguesso became president again in 1997 and has been in power since then.

Coups in Africa

The African continent has witnessed seven coups since August 2020, with the most recent occurring in Gabon in August 2023.

Several African nations, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, and Mali, are currently under military rule. On Saturday, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger entered into a security pact, pledging mutual assistance in the event of rebellion or external aggression.

ECOWAS' moves against military

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had issued an ultimatum to the Niger junta, demanding the reinstatement of the democratically elected leader or face sanctions, potentially including military intervention.

However, the regime chose to defy the regional bloc's warning.

This is a developing story.

