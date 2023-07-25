Join the Pan-African Youth Day of Service (YDoS) Campaign: Sign up now

Initiated by LEAP Africa, the Youth Day of Service (YDoS) is a Pan-African youth-led social impact campaign that takes place every year for an entire month, starting on August 12, coinciding with 'International Youth Day.' YDoS aims to unleash the potential and resourcefulness of young people across Africa, driving sustainable development and fostering a culture of communal support and community development. This year's campaign theme is 'Youthful and Useful.'

Are you a young person eager to make a difference? YDoS is your opportunity to step up as a project lead or volunteer and contribute to community-based projects. From tree planting to beach clean-ups, cleaning local environments and providing welfare to underserved communities to painting schools, educating women on sexual health, hosting workshops, or organizing webinars to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the possibilities are endless.

The YDoS campaign welcomes African youth aged 13-35, youth actors/leaders, youth-led or youth-focused organizations, development foundations, corporate organizations, and individual donors. This campaign encourages participation from all across Africa, promoting collaboration, collective action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To be part of the YDoS campaign, visit www.youthdayofservice.org. For additional information, feel free to reach out to ydos@leapafrica.org.

Join the #YouthfulandUseful movement, become an agent of change, and let your youthful energy create a lasting impact in your community. Together, we can build or create #TheAfricaWeWant.

