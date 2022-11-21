Soccer lovers across the world have been raising eyebrows over Qatar's ban on alcoholic drinks during the FIFA 2023 World Cup

One of those who have lent their voices against the ban, Orji Uzor Kalu, has referred to it as unnecessary

Kalu on Saturday, November 19, said the ban will have an impact on fans as well as on businesses during the tournament

The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has frowned at the ban placed on alcoholic drinks in Qatar stadiums throughout the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Describing the decision as unnecessary, Kalu opined that it may have some impact on football lovers, especially spectators in the various stadiums.

Kalu said the ban is unnecessary (Photo: @OUKtweets)

Source: Twitter

The former Abia governor who believes that the game cuts across religions, cultures, and tribes claimed that visiting fans may feel disappointed that they cannot watch the match with bottles of alcohol in their hands.

He added that this will also spoil business for alcohol companies who have already signed deals with FIFA before the tournament.

Therefore, the Nigerian lawmaker called on the foreign government to reconsider the ban and understand that having access to alcohol in stadiums is part of the international standard.

He wrote on Facebook on Saturday, November 19:

"The ban on Alcoholic at Qatar's World Cup stadiums is unnecessary. Qatar should Consider the impact it has upon those who follow Soccer with great passion.

"Soccer is secular, it knows no religion, culture or tribe. The visiting fans will be disappointed that they can’t watch the beautiful game with a can of Budweiser, Heineken or Guinness at hand.

"Having signed a $75m sponsorship agreement with FIFA, Budweiser will not take this major breach of contract for granted. It could also have a negative impact on developing countries in the future as regards bidding for host of World Cup.

"Qatar should reconsider their decision and fulfill its promises to visiting fans on cultural issues. There is an international standard on Football and having access to alcohol in the stadium is one of them. It’s an entertainment and entertainment is whole, not in part."

Source: Legit.ng