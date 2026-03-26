Most Americans Oppose Military Action in Iran, Give Trump Negative Ratings

Most Americans are voicing strong opposition to U.S. military strikes in Iran, according to several fresh polls

Across party lines, Democrats and independents are largely against the action, while Republicans remain more divided

Rising concerns about safety, foreign policy, and fuel costs are shaping public opinion and driving disapproval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis

Four major polls conducted in March reveal a clear trend: most Americans disapprove of U.S. military strikes in Iran.

According to ABC, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted March 20-23 found 61% of Americans disapproving of the strikes, while 35% approved.

Americans oppose U.S. military action in Iran as polls reveal growing disapproval. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Just a week earlier, 59% disapproved and 37% approved. Similarly, a Pew Research Center poll (March 16-22) showed 59% saying the U.S. made the wrong decision in using military force, while 38% said it was the right decision. Quinnipiac (March 19-23) reported 54% of registered voters opposed, with 39% in support.

Party divisions on Iran strikes

The polls highlight sharp partisan divides. Majorities of Democrats (93%) and independents (69%) disapprove of the strikes, while most Republicans (75%) approve.

However, Democrats are more unified in their opposition than Republicans are in their support. The AP-NORC poll (March 19-23) found 90% of Democrats and 63% of independents saying U.S. military action has gone too far, compared with about half of Republicans who said it was “about right.”

Concerns about safety

Americans are also worried about the impact of military action on safety. Pew found 40% believe the strikes make the U.S. less safe, compared with 22% who said safer.

Reuters/Ipsos reported similar concerns, with 46% saying America will be less safe in the long run. Quinnipiac found 42% of voters believe the war will make the world less safe, while 35% said safer.

Views on Trump’s handling of Iran

Public opinion is also critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of Iran. The AP-NORC poll found 63% disapprove of his approach, similar to the 64% who disapprove of his foreign policy overall. Pew reported 61% disapproving of his handling of military action in Iran.

Trust in Trump’s decision-making is low, with more than half of Americans saying they trust him “only a little” or “not at all” on issues such as nuclear weapons and military force.

Economic concerns and gas prices

Gasoline prices have surged since the strikes, adding to public frustration. Quinnipiac found 46% of registered voters see rising fuel costs as a serious problem.

AP-NORC reported 45% are “extremely” or “very” concerned about affording gas in the coming months, up from 30% in December. Reuters/Ipsos found just 25% approve of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, with 66% disapproving.

Trump’s approval ratings

Trump’s overall approval rating has dropped to 36%, the lowest since his return to the presidency, according to Reuters/Ipsos.

His approval on the economy is also at a low point, with just 29% approving, lower than any point recorded for President Joe Biden during his term.

Gas prices surge as Americans express concern over safety and cost of living. Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu and Trump clash over Iran war

Legit.ng earleir reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for a coordinated call urging Iranians to take to the streets against their government last week.

According to two U.S. officials and an Israeli source, Netanyahu believed the timing was right after Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani, Iran’s national security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij militia.

Source: Legit.ng