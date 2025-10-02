Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, leaving one flight attendant injured

The wing of a departing aircraft struck the cockpit of an arriving jet in what officials described as a “low-speed collision”

Despite the impact, airport operations remained unaffected and passengers were safely escorted to the terminal

Two Delta Air Lines regional jets were involved in a low-speed collision on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, with the wing of one aircraft striking the cockpit windows of another, according to official reports.

Both aircraft were CRJ-900 regional jets operated by Endeavor Air, a regional carrier for Delta. The incident occurred when flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, was struck by the wing of flight 5155, which was preparing to depart for Roanoke, Virginia.

Audio recorded by LiveATC.net captured the pilot of flight 5047 informing ground control:

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway) M that collided. Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens.”

The pilot of flight 5155 reported that a flight attendant sustained a knee injury during the collision.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that one individual was taken to hospital, while no other injuries were reported.

Delta responds to LaGuardia jet collision

Delta Air Lines issued a statement following the incident, saying:

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologise to our customers for the experience.”

According to the airline, flight 5047 was carrying 57 passengers, while flight 5155 had 28 passengers onboard. All passengers were transported to the terminal by bus and provided with hotel accommodation and meals.

The Port Authority stated that the collision did not affect airport operations. CNN has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration for comment, though a response may be delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Where is LaGuardia airport located?

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) is one of New York City’s primary airports, located in the borough of Queens near the East River. Named after former mayor Fiorello La Guardia, it primarily handles domestic flights and serves as a hub for several major airlines, including Delta and American Airlines.

Known for its proximity to Manhattan, LaGuardia is favoured for short-haul travel and business routes. The airport has undergone significant renovations in recent years to modernise terminals and improve passenger experience.

Operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, LaGuardia remains a vital gateway to the city and the region.

