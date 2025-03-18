Researchers analysing data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope found that two-thirds of 263 galaxies studied rotate clockwise, challenging the assumption of an isotropic universe

Kansas, USA – Researchers from Kansas State University have uncovered findings that may offer fresh evidence supporting the theory that our universe resides inside a black hole.

Analysing data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Associate Professor Lior Shamir observed that two-thirds of the 263 galaxies studied were rotating clockwise, while only a third rotated counterclockwise.

This discovery contradicts the longstanding assumption that the universe is isotropic, which would predict an equal distribution of galaxy rotation directions.

Black hole cosmology and its implications

The findings align with black hole cosmology, a theory suggesting that our universe is the interior of a black hole within a much larger universe.

This radical concept challenges foundational cosmological models, such as the Big Bang theory, and introduces the possibility of multiverses, where black holes in our own universe could be gateways to other universes.

"It is not clear what causes this to happen, but the idea that the universe was born rotating fits with black hole cosmology," said Shamir.

University of New Haven theoretical physicist Nikodem Poplawski, who champions similar ideas, expressed excitement about the findings, calling them potentially supportive of the notion that black holes may spawn new universes.

However, researchers stress that further evidence is required to confirm these implications.

Potential impact of milky way's rotation

Shamir cautioned that the Milky Way’s rotational velocity might influence the observed spin discrepancy, as the Earth’s position within our galaxy could affect measurements.

If this is the case, a recalibration of distance measurements for the deep universe would be necessary, potentially addressing unresolved questions in cosmology, such as varying expansion rates and the existence of galaxies seemingly older than the universe itself.

Study published in respected journal

The research was detailed in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, under the study title ‘The Distribution of Galaxy Rotation in JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey’.

This breakthrough depicts the need for ongoing exploration and recalibration in the quest to understand the universe's most profound mysteries.

