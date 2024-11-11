Singles' Day, celebrated on November 11, originated at Nanjing University in 1993 as a way to reduce social stress related to marriage

Singles' Day, celebrated on November 11, is an increasingly popular holiday that has transcended its origins in China to become a global phenomenon.

1. Origin and Purpose

Singles' Day originated in China at Nanjing University in 1993. It was created to reduce stress related to social issues, particularly the pressure to marry.

The date, 11/11, was chosen because the number one resembles four solitary individuals, symbolizing singlehood. Initially known as Bachelors’ Day, it has grown to include both genders celebrating their single status.

2. Global Celebration

While Singles' Day began as a Chinese holiday, it has spread worldwide and is now celebrated in many countries.

In addition to November 11, some regions, such as England, Canada, and the United States, also celebrate Single Awareness Day on February 15. This day is centered around celebrating individuals who are single and their pride in their status.

3. Marketing and Consumerism

What started as a celebration of singlehood has evolved into a major shopping holiday. Companies and brands leverage Singles' Day with extensive marketing campaigns, offering significant discounts and promotions.

Known as "11/11" or "Double 11," it has become akin to Black Friday in China and has significantly impacted the global market, with sales reaching $25 billion in 2017.

4. Cultural Significance

In China, Singles' Day is also referred to as Guanggun Jie or Singles’ Festival. It is considered an unofficial holiday during which single people treat themselves to special meals and purchases they might not ordinarily indulge in.

It provides an opportunity for individuals to celebrate their independence and self-love.

5. Dating and Social Events

Interestingly, Singles' Day is not just about celebrating being single. Many people use the holiday to meet potential partners.

Dating parties and events are common, offering a chance for singles to find companionship and possibly end their single status. This dual nature of the holiday reflects its complex cultural significance.

