Legit.ng Celebrates World News Day: Our Commitment to Fact-Based Journalism

Source: Original

On the 28th of September 2024, Legit.ng celebrates World News Day, organised by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum, and Daily Maverick's Project Kontinuum. This reaffirms Legit.ng’s commitment to providing readers with accurate, reliable, and timely news.

As part of this global movement, we take this opportunity to highlight the crucial role fact-based journalism plays in shaping well-informed and engaged citizens. World News Day is an annual event to raise awareness about the importance of high-quality journalism and its invaluable contribution to a free, informed, and safe society. It celebrates the tireless work of journalists worldwide who hold power accountable, inform the public, and foster meaningful dialogue.

At Legit.ng, we firmly believe that fact-based journalism is essential for a healthy democracy. Misinformation and disinformation can have serious consequences, from eroding trust in institutions to fuelling social unrest. By providing accurate and reliable information, we aim to empower our readers to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in civic life.

Furthermore, we are passionate about building trust in journalism by implementing transparency standards across our platforms. Our INMA award for our media literacy campaign, which emerged as Best Trust Initiative at the WAN-IFRA 2023 Digital Media Awards, reaffirms our ongoing efforts to promote media education across Nigeria and help restore public trust in quality journalism.

Moreover, in 2023, Legit.ng became a member of the International News Media Association (INMA), joining esteemed publications like the New York Times and The Washington Post. This membership demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalistic excellence and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng, stated,

"At Legit.ng, we remain resolute in our commitment to fact-based journalism. Our readers rely on us for accurate, timely information, and we take that responsibility seriously. World News Day is a reminder that quality journalism is about reporting events, shaping conversations, and driving positive societal change. As we celebrate this day, we are reminded of our critical role in ensuring a more informed, aware, and engaged Nigeria."

Marking the World News Day celebration, we want to express our gratitude to our readers and the dedicated team of journalists who work tirelessly to bring news that matters. In a world increasingly filled with noise and misinformation, journalism plays a vital role in cutting through the clutter and delivering the truth. By supporting fact-based journalism, we empower ourselves to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in our communities. We believe that working together can create a more informed and engaged society.

Happy World News Day!

About Legit.ng:

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

