It's for Its People: India's Foreign Policy Hailed amid Ukraine-Russia War

India's foreign policy and international relations have been hailed by Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan

Khan said India has continued to maintain a relationship with Russia --purchasing its oil despite belonging to the QUAD which has the US as a member

While promising to make his country's foreign policy more people-oriented, the prime minister vowed that Pakistan will never be a stooge to any nation

Amid ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, India's foreign policy has been hailed for being people-oriented and independent.

Making the remark is the Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan, who said India's neutrality in the ongoing war in the East is helping foster its international relation and foreign policy.

Imran Khan is full of praise for how India is taking a neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. Credit: India Voice

Source: Facebook

Khan also saluted India for being a member of the QUAD which has the United States as one of the member-states while also maintaining a bilateral relationship with Russia which is currently facing sanctions from countries due to its invasion of Ukraine.

My country will not bow for anybody

In his address to a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Prime minister spoke highly of how India is managing to purchase oil from Russia.

He noted that his own foreign policy will also benefit the people of Pakistan and will not allow his country to bow for any nation because of benefits.

He said:

“India is a member of Quad alliance, with the United States as one of its members. But India still calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia, which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either."

QUAD nations accept India's position on Ukraine-Russia war

Meanwhile, as Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine continues to take a terrible dimension, the members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue nations said they have agreed with India's position on the war.

This was made known by Australia on Sunday, March 20, through its Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell.

The ambassador said the war has to be put on hold through a diplomatic approach to conflict resolution,

Source: Legit.ng