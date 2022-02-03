Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN has revealed his decision to resign from the international media organisation

Zucker made the announcement on Wednesday, February 2, in a memo that came as a surprise to staff members

The CNN boss noted that his resolve is influenced by the discovery of his secret affair with a prominent colleague

In a memo on Wednesday, February 2, the president of Cable Network News (CNN), Jeff Zucker, announced his abrupt resignation from the office following the discovery of his secret relationship with Allison Gollust, a key lieutenant at the media outfit.

Zucker, a divorcee, regretted the fact that he failed to make his relationship with Gollust public, CNN reports.

Zucker's resignation at CNN came as a surprise (Photo: Wikipedia)

This is coming on the heels of Zucker's decision to sack a top anchor, Chris Cuomo, for wrong advice to his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, on how to deal with sexual misconduct allegations.

In his memo, Zucker revealed:

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Read Zucker's statement in the tweet by Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, below:

On her part, Gollust who is to remain at CNN said:

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."

Gollust who is also divorced works at the organisation as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

