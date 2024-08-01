The Super Falcons of Nigeria were eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing to Japan

Nigeria's Women's national team also lost their opening two matches against Brazil and world champions Spain

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade has broken her silence after the disappointing campaign in Paris

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has found her voice after the team's disappointing campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended after the 3-1 loss to Japan.

Nigeria featured in the women's football event for the first time in 16 years since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but could have made a better representation of themselves.

The Falcons lost their opening game 1-0 to South American powerhouse Brazil, followed by a 1-0 loss to world champions Spain. A must-win final group game against Japan ended in a 3-1 loss.

As noted by ESPN, this year's outing mirrored the 2008 events, with three losses in the order of 1-0, 1-0, and 3-1, five goals conceded, and one goal scored. 16 years on, nothing has changed.

Ajibade breaks silence after Olympics exit

Falcons captain Ajibade, who featured in all three games, released a statement on her Instagram page expressing her disappointment and gratitude to Nigerians.

“It was a disappointing outcome in the end for the team after three tough tests against some of the best football teams in the world,” she wrote.

“We thank you for your endless love and support. We appreciate every one of you. It's such a privilege to be able to lead and play along with this amazing group of ladies. We will keep working hard to come back stronger.”

“In all, we give thanks to God,” she added.

Her attention will now turn to the club side where she plays for Atletico Madrid Feminino, which competes in La Liga F.

Oshoala sends cryptic message

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala sent a cryptic message on her Instagram story after she was an unused substitute in Nigeria's Paris 2024 opening match 1-0 loss to Brazil.

Nigerians were furious about the decision to leave her on the bench, but manager Randy Waldrum claimed she was not physically fit to play a part in the match despite the need to do so.

