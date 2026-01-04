Sadio Mane has shown off his $30 million mansion in Riyadh to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand

The gigantic mansion bought when he joined Al Nassr features a cinema, gym, sauna, ice bath, and mini football pitch

Mane and wife Aisha Tamba welcomed their first child, Aminata, in March 2025, with plans for four more children

Senegalese star and Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane has given fans an exclusive glimpse into his personal life, revealing both his family ambitions and the extravagant lifestyle he now enjoys in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old, who tied the knot with Aisha Tamba in January 2024, welcomed his first child, Aminata, in March 2025.

Sadio Mane has disclosed he wants four more kids after giving birth to his first daughter last year. Photo by Visionhaus

Mane recently spoke to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand via YouTube while showing him around his Riyadh mansion, shedding light on both his home and his hopes for the future.

Mane shows off lavish mansion

Mane’s mansion in Riyadh is nothing short of spectacular, reflecting the success he has enjoyed throughout his career.

The 2023 move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr marked the beginning of a new chapter for the former Premier League legend, who won multiple titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Reports suggest Mane purchased the $30-40 million property shortly after his marriage, designed to accommodate his growing family.

The sprawling estate features a private cinema, fully equipped gym, sauna, ice bath, and a mini football pitch.

Sadio Mane currently leads Al Nassr's attack alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed

For entertainment, there is also a game room, ensuring both luxury and leisure coexist seamlessly.

The mansion is a testament to Mane’s achievements and his desire to provide a comfortable lifestyle for his wife and daughter.

Mane opens up on wanting more kids

While touring the mansion, Mane shared with Ferdinand his desire to expand his family.

Mane, expressing his excitement about fatherhood, revealed he would love an expanded family with at least four more kids.

The conversation with Ferdinand, who has five children of his own, seemed to inspire the striker as he imagined a bustling household full of love and laughter.

Mane and his wife Aisha celebrated Aminata’s birth with a christening ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal, at Mane’s uncle’s house, Daily Mail reports.

The couple’s strong family values are evident, with Mane making clear that his ambitions extend beyond the football pitch.

From Liverpool legend to Saudi star

Mane’s move to Al Nassr in 2023 marked a new chapter after a historic career in the Premier League.

At Liverpool, he cemented his legacy as one of the club’s most influential players, known for his speed and work ethic.

Now, in Saudi Arabia, he combines his football career with family life and luxury living, giving fans a glimpse of life off the field.

