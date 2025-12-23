Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first starting lineup at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria battle the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco

There is no surprise in the squad as the Franco-Malian manager goes for his established players from the start

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first starting 11 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria faces the Tafia Stars of Tanzania.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria open their AFCON 2025 Group C campaign against the East African team at the Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco.

As noted by Soccernet, Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida will officiate the match. He was in charge of Nigeria's AFCON 2023 loss to Ivory Coast.

Other Group C teams, the Eagles of Carthage of Tunisia and the Cranes of Uganda, will play later tonight at Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Chelle announces Super Eagles XI

Eric Chelle released his first Super Eagles starting 11 at AFCON 2025 in Nigeria's first match against Tanzania in the opening game of Group C.

Chelle chose to field his trusted players, despite the expectations from Nigerians that he would give a debut from the start to one of the new boys.

Stanley Nwabali shook off his hand and ankle injury and started in goal for his second consecutive AFCON appearance with Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie on the bench.

Semi Ajayi partners Calvin Bassey in the heart of defence in the unfortunate absence of Benjamin Fredrick due to the knee injury he suffered after the loss to DR Congo.

Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel flank the centre-backs, while captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will operate in midfield to link the defence and attack.

Chelle went bold in attack, naming the African Footballer of the Year duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, supported by Samuel Chukwueze and bright star Akor Adams, who makes his AFCON debut.

Full XI

Stanley Nwabali

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles stars made a grand entrance to the stadium wearing their retro 1996 kits, which Nigerian players wore to win the Atlanta 96 Olympic gold medal.

Tanzania’s starting 11

As noted by Al Jazeera, head coach Miguel Gamondi stuck to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, a strong lineup despite missing three key players, including Feisal Salum.

Zuberi Foda, Masudi; Shomari Kapombe, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Hamad, Mohamed Hussein; Novatus Miroshi Dismas, Alphonce Msanga, Charles M’Mombwa; Simon Msuva, Mbwana Ally Samatta, Tarryn Allarakhia

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania in the opening Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Fez, Morocco.

Nigerians can catch the matches on SuperSport, channels 252 and 254 on DStv, while Francophone countries should tune in to Canal+ Afrique.

Source: Legit.ng