Nigeria international Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachi met with Cameroonian international Andre Onana before the World Cup playoffs

The trio linked up after the 0-0 draw between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at the Rams Park on Saturday night

Nigeria will face Gabon in the first semifinal, while Cameroon will take on DR Congo on November 13

The trio of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, and Andre Onana linked up after the match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at Rams Park on Saturday night, November 1.

Galatasaray dominated proceedings from the first whistle but failed to convert their chances, with two goals ruled out for offside in front of their home fans. The visitors finished the match with ten men.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, currently on loan at Trabzonspor, produced a commanding display, denying efforts from Osimhen and his teammates in a largely one-sided contest in Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, and Andre Onana during the match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor in the Super Lig. Photo by: GOKHAN TANER/Middle East Images/AFP and Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu.

Trabzonspor are reportedly considering signing Onana on a permanent deal following his impressive start to life at the club. The Cameroonian was solid throughout, commanding his area well and pulling off several match-saving interventions, per Sofascore.

Top scorer Paul Onuachu, who had recorded seven goals and one assist before the encounter, was unable to find the back of the net this time.

Galatasaray remains top of the table with 29 points, while Trabzonspor sits second with 24 points. Fenerbahce could overtake Trabzonspor if they beat Besiktas, per BBC.

Onuachu sends message to Osimhen

Former Sunderland forward Paul Onuachu has sent a crucial message to Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

As seen in a video on X, the Super Eagles forward admitted that Osimhen is a better striker than himself while walking away.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at RAMS Park Stadium. Photo by Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu.

The 31-year-old spent time with the Galatasaray forward and Andre Onana after the match ended in a goalless draw, as Osimhen was seen jokingly hitting the head of the Cameroonian.

Meanwhile, Onuachu has reportedly been invited for the playoff by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The former Genk player last played for the national team in June when the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers under Finidi George.

The Nigerian forward won the Super Lig Goal of the Month Award for September for his strike in their 4-2 victory against Fatih Karagumruk on matchday seven, per Fox Sports.

He has been in incredible form since joining Trabzonspor from Sky Bet Championship club Southampton this summer.

Since becoming the Nigerian national team coach, Chelle has called up a number of new faces to the squad.

Super Eagles goalkeeper sends warning to fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye has made a passionate appeal to football fans to stop associating him with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Rwanda last September.

The Volos player said some sections of the media have mistaken his identity for former Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

