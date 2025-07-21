FIFA has redesigned the Club World Cup format, naming Chelsea the first official World Champions

Past winners, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United, have been reclassified as “FIFA Intercontinental Champions”

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over PSG in the revamped Club World Cup has reshaped football history

In a landmark decision that has shaken the football world, FIFA has officially recognised Chelsea as the first-ever FIFA Club World Champions under its newly revamped tournament format.

The decision comes after Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Led by Cole Palmer, who bagged a brace and assisted Joao Pedro, Chelsea's performance in the new-look tournament was emphatic and historic.

FIFA has now confirmed that Chelsea’s win marks the beginning of a new era, with all future editions of the tournament held every four years and involving an expanded lineup of teams, per FIFA.com.

This bold restructuring has had a ripple effect across football history.

In one major move, FIFA has decided that all previous winners of the Club World Cup, including football giants Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United, will no longer be referred to as “world champions.” Instead, they will now carry the title “FIFA Intercontinental Champions.”

FIFA makes tough decision

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions from fans, especially supporters of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United, three of the most successful clubs in the former Club World Cup format.

Real Madrid, who have won the previous version of the competition five times, are particularly affected by the change.

Under the former structure, the Club World Cup was held annually and featured the champions from each continent’s premier competition.

Though it crowned a “world champion,” the short tournament was often criticised for its limited participation and commercial focus.

Now, FIFA’s decision to start fresh means that those past glories are reclassified, and Chelsea stand alone, at least for now, as the sole titleholders of the reshaped competition, Tuko reports.

Other notable clubs affected by this change include Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Corinthians, and Inter Milan, all of whom lifted the previous version of the trophy but are now grouped under the new "Intercontinental Champion" tag.

A new era for club football begins

With the format now revamped, FIFA has introduced a four-year cycle for the Club World Cup, similar to international tournaments like the World Cup and the Euros.

The next edition is expected to feature 32 teams from around the world, giving clubs across continents a more even playing field and a legitimate shot at world recognition.

As for Chelsea, this ruling solidifies their place in the history books as the first true world champions of the modern era.

Chelsea ban four players from first team

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea has made four senior players to start training alone, while the rest of the FIFA Club World Cup-winning squad are on their summer holidays.

Enzo Maresca returned silverware to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2022 after helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Four first-team players, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, João Felix and Axel Disasi, are training alone as they will leave the club this summer.

