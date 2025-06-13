Victor Osimhen came from a large family in Lagos and has already started a small family of his own

The footballer has a two-year-old daughter, Haly, with his long-term partner Stephanie Ladewig

The Napoli forward in the past discussed fatherhood and how his daughter changed his life

Victor Osimhen aside from football and showing off his fashion taste on social media, he also spends time with his family, particularly his daughter, Haly.

The Nigerian forward announced himself to the world at the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile, scoring a record-breaking 10 goals in seven matches as the Golden Eaglets won their fifth title.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

He earned a move to Europe with VfL Wolfsburg, struggling to settle down in Europe initially, but is now one of the best and most sought-after strikers.

According to The Athletic, he came from nothing as the seventh child of the late Elder and Mrs Patrick and Christianah Osimhen in the neighborhood of Olusosun in Lagos state.

His experiences growing up have shaped him as he started a family of his own with his girlfriend Stephanie Kim Ladewig, with whom he gave birth to a daughter named Haley.

Inside Osimhen's life as a father

On October 6, 2022, Osimhen's life changed after welcoming his first child, a girl, with his partner Ladewig, in the midst of Napoli's chase for their first title in 33 years.

Her birth ushered in great things for him: he became the highest scoring African in the Serie A in a single season with 26 goals, winning the Golden Boot as Napoli eventually won the title.

Osimhen confirmed that the arrival of his daughter gave him the boost to focus and lead Napoli to the title, admitting that she was going through a difficult moment before she arrived.

“When she [Kim] told me [she was pregnant], it was like a big ease in my body and my mind, and it was one of the reasons why I could focus on last season and do well,” he told Obi One Podcast.

He added that his life changed when Haly was born, as he became an example for her, and all his efforts are for his daughter to see him as someone who lived well.

“Her birth has really changed me a lot on and off the pitch, and when I grind now on the pitch, I grind for my daughter because I really want to set an example for her on and off the pitch to see the life her father has lived before and what he has become now,” he added.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during Napoli's title celebrations in June 2023. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

The striker puts his daughter at the centre of his plans and reportedly requested an educational scholarship for her as part of his conditions to sign for Al-Ahli in 2023, a move which was blocked by Napoli.

Galatasaray surprised the striker by letting Haly announce his father's title-winning goal against Kayserispor. She led the fans by chanting Victor, to which they responded Osimhen.

He was not informed of the plan and was overjoyed when the announcement came. It was later confirmed that it was his girlfriend's idea.

Why Osimhen hides his daughter’s face

Legit.ng previously explained why Osimhen hides his daughter’s face whenever he uploads her pictures on his social media pages.

The Galatasaray loan forward has yet to reveal her face to the world, either it is blurred in pictures or her back is shown, a typical technique by celebrities to protect their children.

