Ademola Lookman’s Net Worth, Salary, Cars, House, Assets and Investments

Ademola Lookman has an estimated net worth of $4 million, primarily earned through his football career

The Nigerian forward plays for Serie A club Atalanta and has made history in European football

Lookman’s salary at Atalanta is approximately $2.46 million per year, with a market value of €30 million

Ademola Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

Born in Wandsworth, England, on October 20, 1997, the 27-year-old forward initially represented England at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria in 2022.

Ademola Lookman is the reigning CAF Men's Player of the Year after winning the crown in December. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Lookman started his career at Charlton Athletic, later moving to Everton in 2017.

After loan spells at RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City, the 27-year-old forward found stability at Atalanta, where he became a key player for the Italian club, BBC reports.

The Super Eagles forward’s outstanding performances led to a historic hat-trick in the 2023/24 Europa League final, helping Atalanta secure their first-ever European trophy.

Lookman’s net worth, salary, and market value

Lookman’s financial growth has been impressive, with his net worth estimated at $4 million.

The bulk of Lookman’s wealth comes from football contracts, bonuses, and endorsements. His market value, as listed by Transfermarkt, is €55 million.

As of December 2024, Lookman’s salary at Atalanta is structured as follows:

Per Week: $47,361

Per Month: $205,233

Per Year: $2,462,794

His lucrative contract reflects his status as one of Atalanta’s most important players.

Luxurious lifestyle: house, cars, and investments

Though Lookman maintains a relatively private lifestyle, he is known to own luxury properties in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

His car collection includes top-tier brands like Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover, showcasing his taste for elegance and performance.

Aside from football, Lookman has reportedly made strategic investments, though details remain undisclosed. His financial prudence ensures long-term security beyond his playing career.

Lookman’s international success and achievements

Despite initially representing England at youth level, Lookman made his senior debut for Nigeria in 2022.

He played a crucial role in Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 campaign, leading the three-time African champions to the final and earning a place in the tournament’s Best XI.

In 2024, Lookman received global recognition, finishing 14th in the Ballon d’Or rankings. He was later named CAF Player of the Year, solidifying his status as Africa’s top footballer.

Lookman vs Gasperini: the penalty controversy

On 18th February 2025, Lookman found himself in the headlines after Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini harshly criticised his penalty-taking abilities following Atalanta’s Champions League exit.

However, fans rallied behind Lookman, highlighting his previous penalty successes and contributions to the club.

Despite the controversy, Lookman remains a pivotal figure for Atalanta, with his future looking even brighter.

Atalanta fans send message to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta fans have shown unwavering support for Ademola Lookman after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigerian forward for his penalty-taking abilities.

Lookman, who played a crucial role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph and was recently crowned African Player of the Year, found himself at the centre of controversy after missing a penalty in the club’s Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng