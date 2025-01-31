Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after three successful years at the club

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign the Super Eagles forward last summer but Atalanta rejected the off

The Italian Serie A club have progressed on the deal for a signing that could be Lookman's replacement

Ademola Lookman could be on his way out of Atalanta this summer and the club are preparing for his departure by signing a potential replacement this month.

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign the Nigerian star in the summer of 2024 but Atalanta held their ground and refused to sell their best player late in the window.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Como. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

PSG did not return for Lookman in January but instead went for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, paying a staggering €75 million for the Georgian star.

Despite PSG not making an attempt to sign Lookman, he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with top European clubs including Premier League teams interested.

Atalanta president confirms Lookman's interest

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi, speaking after PSG signed Kvaratskhelia, confirmed that the Nigerian forward has interests in the Premier League and named three clubs.

“We will do everything at the end of the season to keep Lookman, but he must not remain reluctantly. After all, we replaced Zapata, Papu Gomez, Muriel… The big English teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are eyeing the Nigerian striker,” he told Corriere de la Sera.

Atalanta line up Lookman's replacement

According to Tutto Atalanta, the club have progressed in talks to sign Daniel Maldini from AC Monza, even though the team were initially unwilling to sell.

The third generation Maldini stars is seen as a potential replacement for Lookman in case he leaves the club in the summer, with the 23-year-old capable of filling in.

This has been Atalanta’s plans all along, to sign a younger and cheaper replacement for the Nigerian, whom they value at €60 million. Maldini will cost €11 million.

Lookman is currently out injured and missed the final match day of the UEFA Champions League group stage which Atalanta drew 2-2 against FC Barcelona.

Gasperini provides injury update on Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Gian Piero Gasperini provided an injury update on Lookman after the former Premier League star missed the 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

The Italians manager claimed that the player had been carrying the knock for a while and initial prognosis suggests a timeline of three weeks for full recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng