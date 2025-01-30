Burna Boy flaunted his exotic Richard Mille and Patek Philippe wristwatches sending the Nigerian social media space buzzing

This comes three years after Ivorian legend Didier Drogba casually wore the exotic timepiece to the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Fans are divided on the internet over who could afford such a luxurious lifestyle between musicians and footballers

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has splashed the cash on exotic 'Richard Mille' watches three years after Didier Drogba was spotted with the timepiece.

It was gathered that the 'Last Last' crooner lavished $1.5million on two Richard Mille and a Patek Philippe wristwatches.

Viral footage showed the moment he bought the luxury pieces as the singer could be seen wearing watches on both wrists.

Burna Boy splashes cash on Richard Mille wristwatches. burnaboygram.

He smiled in excitement as one of his aides could be heard in the background excitedly announcing the cost of the singer’s latest luxury acquisitions.

Musicians richer than footballers?

Following Burna Boy's new purchase, some fans have taken to social media to claim music stars spend more lavishly than footballers.

@benny7gg wrote on X:

Burna Boy just casually spent $1.5m on two Richard Mille and a Patek Philippe. Football money can't ever compete with music money."

@Yab_Them replied:

"Burna might be richer than all Nigerian footballers combined."

@LatonZeca queried:

"So who do you think is rich between Neymar and Burna boy?"

@IwuohaNoel

"How many musicians in Africa can afford this? I can list 20 African footballers that can.

"Music money is for only those at the top… football money dey reach everybody."

Meanwhile, in 2022, Ivorian legend Didier Drogba wore a customised Richard Mille RM055 ‘Bubba Watson’ to the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Glittering on the wrist of the former Chelsea star was a timepiece featuring a 42mm wide case that is made from a mix of white ceramic and titanium.

The rare and discontinued timepiece has a skeletonised movement, made in grade 5 titanium, that withstands progressing power of over 5000 g’s, which is adapted to the extreme accelerations that occur during a golf swing.

According to Price Watchman, Didier Drogba's timepiece at the time costs around $420,000.00 or more.

Fraser-Pryce flaunts $185,000 worth timepiece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made the headlines at the 2024 Paris Olympics following her expensive wristwatch.

Fraser-Pryce made a notable debut with the Richard Mille RM 07-04 Automatic Sport—a groundbreaking women's sports watch—during her race.

The exotic watch was said to be worth around $185,000.

