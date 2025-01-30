Victor Boniface’s bumper deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr fell through at the last minute

Al Nassr opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jamaican forward Jhon Duran instead of completing Boniface’s €60 million transfer

Boniface had reportedly agreed to a €15 million yearly salary that would have made him Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer

Victor Boniface's highly anticipated transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has collapsed despite reports suggesting a done deal.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was expected to make a €60-70 million switch to the Middle East, but the deal fell apart as Al Nassr opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

According to One Football, the Saudi Pro League club never made an offer for Boniface in writing despite agreeing to a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen and even reaching personal terms with Boniface.

The 24-year-old forward had reportedly completed his medicals and was only waiting for the contract papers to be signed before the Saudi club opted out of the deal to sign Duran.

Boniface had agreed to a bumper €15 million yearly salary with Al Nassr that would have seen him overtake compatriot Victor Osimhen to become Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer.

Why Al Nassr opted out of the Boniface deal

Fresh developments suggest that Al Nassr never submitted an official written offer, as they were also in negotiations with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran.

Ultimately, the Saudi club shifted their focus to signing the Colombian striker, leaving Boniface's future at Bayer Leverkusen intact.

Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting managing director, Simon Rolfes, confirmed that while discussions had taken place, no concrete offer had been received.

Speaking after Leverkusen’s 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in the UEFA Champions League, Rolfes stated:

"He is still a Bayer player. There have been talks. That’s why he didn’t train yesterday, so there wouldn’t be any unrest before today’s big game. But we haven’t received an offer that would make us decide to let him go."

What next for Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen?

Boniface remains under contract with Leverkusen until 2028, and the club is keen to keep him. Rolfes emphasised the striker’s importance to the team, saying:

"He is an important player from a sporting point of view. Of course, economic considerations can also play a role when it comes to certain sums of money. But we’re very happy that Boni will be training with us tomorrow."

Despite speculation surrounding his exit, Boniface is now expected to continue his career in the Bundesliga and play a vital role in Leverkusen’s title push. His return to training ahead of their upcoming fixture against Hoffenheim signals his commitment to the club.

Leverkusen teammate aims jibe at Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick had downplayed the impact of Boniface’s rumoured departure to Al Nassr, subtly suggesting that the Nigerian forward’s exit will not affect his approach.

Al Nassr had reached a full agreement with Bayer Leverkusen which would have seen Boniface earn a staggering €15 million net per season at his new club.

When asked about Boniface’s potential departure, Schick dismissed any suggestion that the Nigerian forward’s departure would change his mindset as he has no plans to move to the Saudi Pro League even at 29.

