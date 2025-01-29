As Victor Boniface prepares to leave Bayen Leverkusen, a Nigerian man said the deal was a cool one for the footballer

The man argued that Boniface's reported move to Al-Nassr would earn him more money than most Nigerian billionaires

He said if the Super Eagles' player makes the reported move to Al-Nassr, he would be earning N100 billion in four years

A Nigerian man said Victor Boniface's reported move to Al-Nassr was a good development.

According to the man, if Boniface decides to accept the offer, it would be worth it because it is a good financial decision.

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu said Victor Boniface would earn N100 billion in four years. Photo credit: Facebook/Chukwudi Iwuchukwu and Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Boniface is reportedly moving to Al-Nassr in a mouthwatering deal worth €60 million as he will be earning €15 million per year.

In a Facebook post, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu said Boniface would be earning money in billions when converted to naira.

Chukwudi said only top billionaires would make such an amount of money in Nigeria.

How much Victor Boniface would earn in Saudi Arabia

In his analysis, Chukwudi said Boniface would pocket N25 billion each year for playing for Al-Nassr.

He said the money would translate to N100 billion in four years if he moved to the Saudi Pro League club.

Some people are saying moving to Saudi Arabia was like choosing money over football's top leagues in Europe.

But Chukwudi suggested it was the wise thing to do since the money was tax-free.

He said:

"Victor Boniface to earn over 25 billion Naira tax-free, playing football in Saudi Arabia every year. For proper context, only the 1% of the 1% of the Nigerian elites earn such an amount as an income every year. And these elites must belong to the Dangote’s and the Elumelu’s income range. What this means is that if he plays for 4 years in the Saudi league, he is going home with over 100 billion naira. If it were your brother, you go say make he no go? We need to be serious."

Reactions to Victor Boniface's move to Al-Nassr

Daniel Ogolo said:

"Just to clarify, most Saudi football contracts have a proviso where these huge fees kick-in on the second or third year. They usually earn about 50-80% higher than Europe for the first or second year before the huge fees kick-in. This is to forestall players running back to EU after the first year when the cultural differences hit them. For me, I will move there even with my great-grandfather."

SamSilk Ifunanya said:

"The football league here has improved very well and saudis are football enthusiast, also the life here has improved over the years. As tax free country, he will make a lot of money here just like Odion."

Comparing Boniface’s salary to Al Nassr’s wages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface recently signed a one-year contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Although the Nigerian forward’s previous contract was already set to run until 2028, the German club exercised the option to extend it by an additional year, accompanied by a significant pay raise.

Boniface earned €3 million per year after leaving Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023. However, this extension resulted in his income being doubled to €6 million per year.

