Mikel Obi has disclosed that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho played a fatherly role to him while at Stamford Bridge

The former Nigerian international has applauded the Portuguese tactician who had two spells at Chelsea Football Club

He reflected on the manager's impression after he spent his first salary at the London club on a Range Rover

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi has opened up on his relationship with the famous Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

In 2006, Mourinho's Chelsea edged Manchester United to Mikel's signature after the Nigerian star departed Norwegian side Lyn.

He went on to enjoy 11 seasons of success winning 2 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and a host of other silverware.

Mikel Obi has hailed 'fatherly figure' Jose Mourinho. Photo: Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel played under Jose Mourinho who was in charge of the club between 2004 and 2007 and then he returned in 2015, before his departure two years later.

Nigerian football fans believe that Mourinho played a great role in converting Mikel to the defensive midfield position.

The former Super Eagles captain has also shared how greatly the manager influenced his life off the pitch.

What Mikel Obi said about Jose Mourinho

Speaking during an episode of ObiOne Podcast, Mikel picked Mourinho as the manager who has the biggest impact on him.

The former Stoke City star said X:

"He always asks me, what did you do with your salary? Did you put it in the bank? Did you buy a house?

"He was always trying to find out what I was doing and for me, he made sure I kept my feet on the ground, I was always humble. I was always respectful.

"I remember when I joined the club I got my first salary; I went and bought a Range Rover.

"He saw it and told me to return it. He told me to get a mini."

Mikel admitted that the tactician is a serial title winner, adding that the manager made a whole lot of difference at Chelsea.

He added that Chelsea's story would be incomplete without mentioning the 'special one'. Mikel added as per X:

“He was a special one for a reason, you know he wins trophies, that’s what he does, he is so good at winning trophies and when you talk about Chelsea football, you cannot talk about Chelsea football club without talking about Jose Mourinho."

Mikel reunites with Mourinho

Meanwhile, Mikel Obi was in Istanbul on an official assignment and he met with his former coach Jose Mourinho.

He was excited to reunite with his former boss, who is now the manager of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

Mikel criticises Chelsea stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi has reiterated that with Nicolas Jackson in the Chelsea attack and Sanchez in goal, the Blues will struggle to win the Premier League.

The club legend has questioned the Spanish goalkeeper’s decision-making during the match against Manchester City.

He faulted Sanchez’ for making an unnecessary rush out of his goal in an attempt to stop a shot from Erling Haaland, a move that ultimately proved costly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng