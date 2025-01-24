Francisca Ordega has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Women's Premier League side Al-Ittihad as a free agent

The four-time FIFA Women's World Cup star reunites with Nigerian teammate Ashleigh Plumptre at Al-Ittihad

Ordega brings extensive experience and accolades from her time with CSKA Moscow and the Super Falcons

Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has officially joined Saudi Women’s Premier League side Al-Ittihad, marking a significant step in her illustrious career.

The 31-year-old Nigerian women’s football legend has penned a two-year deal as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has penned a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian Women's team Al-Ittihad until 2027. Photo credit: @Ittihadladiesclub

Al-Ittihad confirmed the signature of the veteran Nigerian winger on their social media as she expressed her delight to be part of the club’s project until 2027.

Ordega’s move reunites her with fellow Nigerian international and Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre, adding further star power to Al-Ittihad’s squad.

With a reputation for goal-scoring brilliance and creative play, Ordega is expected to bring invaluable experience to her new team as they aim for success in the growing Saudi Women’s football scene.

A bold move to the Middle East

Ordega’s decision to join Al-Ittihad marks a bold new chapter in her career, as she takes on the challenge of playing in a burgeoning league.

The Super Falcons forward’s transfer highlights the growing appeal of the Saudi Women’s Premier League, which has attracted several international talents in recent years.

Ordega's signing shows the league's ambition to become a global force in women's football. This decision allows her to continue exhibiting her talent on a different stage while also contributing to the growth of the sport in the Middle East.

With her skill, experience, and determination, Ordega is set to make an immediate impact at Al-Ittihad. Fans will undoubtedly look forward to her signature flair, which has earned her admiration across the footballing world.

A look at Ordega’s stellar career

During her time with CSKA Moscow, Ordega was a standout performer.

The 31-year-old forward played 84 matches, netted 29 goals, and contributed 20 assists during her spell for the Russian club, according to Fotmob.

These efforts were instrumental in CSKA Moscow clinching two Russian Cup titles, four Super League silver medals, and a Super Cup victory.

On the international stage, Ordega has represented Nigeria at every level, from the under-17 and under-20 squads to the senior Super Falcons team.

She has participated in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments (2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023) and played a pivotal role in Nigeria's triumphs in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ordega’s vast experience and accomplishments make her an exciting addition to Al-Ittihad as they compete in the rapidly developing Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Ordega gives back to society

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that forward Francisca Ordega decided to give back to her society through her foundation.

The four-time Africa Women's Championship winner bought several brand new wheelchairs to aid the movement for those with difficulties in going around.

This latest event took place at the J S Tarka Stadium Basketball court in Gboko, Benue state, as a number of people who probably could not afford wheelchairs got one free of charge for the Nigerian star.

