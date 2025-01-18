The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be played from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco

North Africans Morocco could follow in the footsteps of Ivory Coast and win the tournament as the host country

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has predicted the winner of the Most Valuable Player of the tournament

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have predicted the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament.

AFCON 2025 is scheduled for later this year and will be hosted by the North African country Morocco from December 21 2025 to January 18, 2026.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was named the best player at AFCON 2023. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations produced one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the competition, with host country Ivory Coast winning it.

The Elephant came from behind to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidjan to win their third crown.

Osimhen, Ekong predicts AFCON 2025 MVP

CAF Online has asked top African strikers to predict who they think will be named the Player of the Tournament at the upcoming AFCON 2025 later this year.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen confidently topped himself to win the award. Nigeria's captain Ahmed Musa tipped CAF POTY Ademola Lookman to win.

William Troost-Ekong, who won the AFCON 2023 MVP, did not name a winner, but he is confident one of his national teammates will succeed him as the winner.

“With the form of my Nigerian teammates, I would predict it to be one of them. Especially how motivated we all are to go all the way in the next AFCON,” Ekong said.

New head coach Eric Chelle, who guided the Mali national team to the quarter-final of AFCON 2023, will coach Nigeria in Morocco, after Augustine Eguavoen managed the qualifiers.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is uncertain if he will participate in the tournament, having retired from international football, but is confident he will win if he makes it to the tournament.

“If I'm there, I will be the player of the tournament, write it down,” he said.

As noted by Reuters, the Saudi-based forward has made himself available for the national team, having previously announced his retirement, and it now depends on Thierry Mouyouma to select him.

Past winners of AFCON MVP

CAF began awarding the best player of the tournament since the inception of the award in 1957, and Egyptian forward Mohamed Diab Al-Attar won it.

Nigeria have produced four winners: Christian Chukwu and Rashidi Yekini in the triumphant 1980 and 1994 tournaments and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha at Tunisia 2004.

Egypt have produced the most winners with six, while Cameroon have produced five winners, including the legendary Roger Milla, who won it twice.

Ekong nearly retired before AFCON 2023

Legit.ng reported that Ekong opened up on how he almost retired before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations because of an issue with former head coach Jose Peseiro.

The former Watford defender had lost his place in the team and contemplated announcing his retirement before the final squad was out to avoid backlash from Nigerians.

However, he claimed he was told to hold on by officials of the Nigerian Football Federation before the manager called him to resume camping.

Source: Legit.ng