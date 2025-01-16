Eric Chelle has been officially introduced as Super Eagles head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has promised strategic management of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Chelle aims to secure Nigeria's spot in the 2026 World Cup despite a shaky start in the qualifiers

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has formally introduced Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old manager’s appointment marks a significant shift in leadership in the Super Eagles, as the Malian takes over from Augustine Eguavoen, who served as interim coach.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has shared his plans for superstars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Eguavoen had successfully led Nigeria to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) before stepping away from the role to return to his post as the Technical Director of the NFF.

Chelle, who has promised attacking football with the Super Eagles, per ESPN, is expected to manage world-class talents as he seeks to rejuvenate the three-time African champions and guide them to greater heights.

With the World Cup qualifiers soon to resume, the former Mali player’s immediate focus will be addressing the Super Eagles’ early struggles and ensuring they regain their competitive edge.

How does Chelle plan to manage the big stars?

One of Chelle’s top priorities is optimizing the performance of the Super Eagles' top players, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Both superstars are integral to the Super Eagles’ attacking setup, with the Galatasaray forward known for his goal-scoring prowess and Lookman for his creativity and pace.

Chelle aims to create a tactical system that leverages their strengths while ensuring balance across the squad. By fostering synergy within the team, he hopes to maximize individual contributions and deliver consistent results.

Chelle shares plans for Osimhen and Lookman

Chelle claims he has the experience to manage top stars like Osimhen and Lookman and has downplayed the fears of many Nigerians who had questioned his appointment, per RFI, via Matin Libre.

"Already, there are a lot of people who say that I don't have much experience. But ultimately, I do have experience.

"I ended my career in 2014 and I've been coaching since that year. I coached a team, let's say, from West Africa not long ago.

"Today, I feel ready to lead this great team with great players. So, I'm part of the progression process; the players will help me progress and I will help them progress too because I have a vision of football that will really fit well with this team.

"They are great players, great men. I will come with a lot of humility, but once again, I have a lot of certainties. It is a dialogue that we will have to establish between us."

Babangida shares thoughts on Chelle's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medalist Tijani Babangida has rallied support for the new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

The former Eredivisie attacker emphasised that given Nigeria's poor start to the 2026 World Cup series, qualifying for the Mundial will be an uphill task. However, he stressed the importance of collective effort to turn the tide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng