Romelu Lukaku has played in three leagues: The Premier League, the Italian Serie A, and the Belgian Pro League

The Belgian forward has spent more time in the English league and also has relevant experience playing in Italy

He currently plays for Napoli under Antonio Conte and has explained the difference between Italy and England

In his career, Romelu Lukaku has played between the English Premier League and Italian Serie A and has opened up on what differentiates the two top leagues.

Lukaku broke onto the scene of professional football at Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht before Chelsea snapped him up during the free-spending era of Roman Abramovich.

Romelu Lukaku and Ronald Koeman during their time together at Everton. Photo by Ian Horrocks.

Source: Getty Images

He failed to make it as a young striker at Chelsea, particularly with the presence of top stars like Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, and Fernando Torres, amongst others.

Despite failing to break into the first team at Chelsea, he remained in the Premier League for eight years, spending time at West Bromwich, Everton, and Manchester United.

He had the best time of his career at Inter Milan, winning the Italian Serie A title in the 2020/21 season under Antonio Conte before making a second return to Chelsea for £97.5 million in 2021.

It was not meant to be for him at Chelsea after failing the second time, this time due to an interview against Thomas Tuchel, and he returned to Italian football.

Lukaku differentiates PL and Serie A

The English Premier League is popularly called the best league in the world; while Lukaku did not dispute this, he explained the difference between the EPL and Serie A.

Serie A is getting closer to the Premier League,” he told Radio CRC, as quoted by Il Mattino. “I spent nine years in England and now I am in my fifth year in Italy.

“To understand the value of Italian football, just look at the results achieved by Italian teams in recent years—these things speak volumes, the difference is economic because they spend a lot there, but if we look at the field, I think all Italian teams can compete with those of the Premier.”

As noted by Football Observatory, Lukaku was right with the economic difference between the two leagues. Between 2015 and 2024, the Premier League clubs spent €23.02 billion on transfers, while Italian clubs spent €10.84 billion.

The former Manchester United forward played 278 Premier League games, scored 121 goals, and provided 36 assists. In the Serie A, he has 77 goals and 27 assists so far.

He has a better scoring ratio in Italy, with a goal every 150 minutes, than in England, where he scored a goal every 171 minutes.

Big Rom never won a trophy in England, finishing runners-up in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup three times, but has won all three domestic titles in Italy.

Why Conte signed Lukaku for Napoli

Legit.ng reported on Lukaku explaining why Antonio Conte signed him for Napoli as Victor Osimhen’s replacement after the Nigerian forward moved to Galatasaray.

Conte was keen to reunite with his trusted soldier when he took over at Napoli last summer, and the Belgian claimed it was due to their long-standing relationship.

Source: Legit.ng