Victor Osimhen proved his worth in Turkey since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli

The Istanbul-based club have decided to pursue a permanent move even though they cannot afford it

A Turkish football expert has explained why the club can do without the Super Eagles striker for goals

Victor Osimhen’s performances for Galatasaray have been impressive since he joined the club on a season-long loan from Napoli, but a Turkish expert believes he is dispensable.

Osimhen is at Galatasaray temporarily after moving from Napoli in September 2024 after failing to secure a permanent move away to a top European club.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He has fitted into Okan Buruk’s team seamlessly, prompting the club to decide to pursue a permanent signing even though it will require them to break their transfer record multiple times.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he is the team's top goals contributor with 13 goals and seven assists in 17 games in all competitions across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

Why Osimhen is dispensable at Galatasaray

Despite his contribution to the team this season, a Turkish football expert believes the team can do without Osimhen, subtly hinting that the club could have better use for €75 million than signing him.

Sansa Buyaka made these comments during an interview with Sports Digitale YouTube channel, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“When Victor Osimhen stops, there is no problem. Yunus Akgün or Barış Alper Yılmaz come on stage. Even Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakçı can come out and score goals,” he said.

The record for most goals in a Turkish Super League season is 103, set by rivals Fenerbahce in the 1988/89 season. Gala have scored 51 goals in 18 games and with half of the season left to go, Buyaka doesn't believe they can break the record.

“I don't think Galatasaray will surpass Fenerbahçe's record of 103 goals. Galatasaray is scoring without Mauro Icardi, but his absence is felt,” he said.

He also noted that the Argentine striker’s absence due to an ACL injury also affects his strike partner Osimhen.

“I think Icardi's absence even affected Victor Osimhen. They played very well in the matches they played together,” he concluded.

The former LOSC Lille forward has predominantly operated as a lone striker since Icardi's injury and has been paired with Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi, but none of the partnerships have been effective.

It is very unlikely that he will be in Turkey beyond this season, as he may turn down Galatasaray even if they come up with the money required to sign him.

He honoured the club by turning down a move away in January, despite a break clause in his loan deal and Manchester United offering to trigger his release clause.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member Turcan Bolayir is against signing Victor Osimhen permanently despite praising him as a king in Turkey.

Bolayir noted that the player's injury history and his on-pitch antics during duels make him not worth spending €75 million when there are other things to do.

