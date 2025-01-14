Williams Troost-Ekong has relived the distressing ordeal faced by the Super Eagles team during their recent visit to Libya

The Nigerian team were held hostage at a Libyan airport for almost 24 hours before their Africa Cup of Nations tie

CAF had punished Libya by awarding all three points to the Super Eagles and fined the hosts $50,000 for the debacle

Williams Troost-Ekong has opened up on the disturbing ordeal faced by the Super Eagles during their recent trip to Libya for an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The incident, which has since drawn widespread condemnation, saw the Nigerian national team held at a Libyan airport for nearly 24 hours, leaving the players distressed and physically drained.

According to Sky Sports, Nigeria were due to play Libya and flew to the North African country two days before, but the Super Eagles' flight was diverted to Al Abraq Airport, a three-hour drive away from their original destination in Benghazi.

The Super Eagles players were forced to sleep at the airport with the team left without food, water, or internet throughout the horrific ordeal.

The incident sparked wide outrage among football fans across the world, with many demanding accountability and strict sanctions for host nations.

Troost-Ekong relives harrowing airport incident

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong played a major role in making the world aware of the dire situation of the Nigerian team at the Libyan airport.

The former Watford and Udinese defender put out a series of posts on social media to update the world on the activities being faced by the team and their traumatising experience while being held hostage for hours.

Speaking recently about the ordeal, Ekong noted that the Libyans played with the lives of the Super Eagles players after their flight was directed to another airport three hours away from Benghazi.

‘They’ve played with out lives. Ekong said after the Super Eagles plane was diverted to another airport.

Why would they do that? We got into the airport, no wifi, no 3G, nothing! Two hours went past and no bus to take us to our destination.

‘They have to respect to a certain point because we did not do anything on purpose to them.’

The Super Eagles ended up boycotting the crucial AFCON match in Benghazi, leading the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to sanction Libya

CAF sanctions Libya after airport incident

CAF found Libya in breach of competition rules that stipulate visiting teams must be properly received by the host association and fined the North Africans $50,000 for their airport saga, per ESPN.

The Super Eagles were also awarded a 3-0 victory over Libya, and three vital points, from their cancelled AFCON qualifier.

