Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has reportedly agreed verbal terms with Paris Saint-Germain as the striker is set to depart Napoli

Manager Antonio Conte has been told that the Italian club has made the best decision as they hope to contend for more titles in the near future

Ex-Italian international Emanuele Giaccherini urged the tactician to give more playing time to other players in the Napoli squad

Former Italian star Emanuele Giaccherini has disclosed that the Napoli management is right to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international is on the verge of joining French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.

It was gathered that Napoli met with PSG representatives on Monday, and the negotiation is in its homestretch.

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli will cash in a staggering €75M plus possible add-ons.

Further reports say they will only negotiate a cash portion of the package with the team.

The Serie A outfit is already working on Kvaratskhelia's replacement, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is on top of the list.

However, the English club has demanded a sum close to what they will receive for their player's departure.

Conte has been told that Kvaratskhelia will leave, and Giaccherini supports Napoli's idea to sell the star.

The former Juventus star told Radio Gol via Tribal Football:

"I think (Antonio) Conte was clear about Kvaraskhelia. If it were up to him, he would be a player to absolutely protect, he tried to keep him together with (Giovanni) Di Lorenzo.

"However, it is logical that the player has other priorities. I think that his contract has been pulled a bit too far, protecting him after the Scudetto to make him increasingly central to the project."

Giaccherini further urged the Napoli manager to consider giving others more playing time, saying all players in the squad are needed to get important results. He added:

"Like the Scudetto fight, because let's be clear, Napoli must aim for the championship.

"I was trained by him and even when I wasn't playing I was always ready to enter the field, this is Conte's great strength."

Liverpool to miss out on Kvaratskhelia

Empire of the Kop reports that English club Liverpool have also indicated interest in landing the 23-year-old forward this summer.

The Merseysiders were understood are now set to miss out, with the club open to being opportunistic in the window.

Further reports have it that the former Rubin Kazan striker has agreed to verbal terms with PSG.

Lukaku speaks on Kvaratskhelia's imminent exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has aired his opinion over striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's imminent exit, saying there are always lots of rumours in January.

In a recent chat with the media, the former Chelsea striker also discussed Antonio Conte's management tactics and approach to transfer situations at the club.

Lukaku disclosed that the manager is a continuous source of motivation, emphasising that Conte is always there to support every member of the squad.

